Golden Valley, MN

Driver hit 18-year-old pedestrian in Golden Valley, drove him home but didn't report it

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
Joe Nelson

Police in Golden Valley are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and never reported it.

According to the City of Golden Valley, police responded to a crash on the 9500 block of Wayzata Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. Police say the driver — after hitting the pedestrian — stopped, helped him and drove him home.

The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man who suffered "significant injuries," according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and released.

Here's how police explained the incident:

"The driver was described as a blonde female in her early 30s. She stopped to render aid and drive the victim to his residence but did not report the incident to police. The GVPD believe a light colored 2015-2016 Toyota Yaris was involved and will have noticeable damage to the front end and windshield."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Golden Valley PD at 763-593-8079, or by emailing information to police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 2

Golden Valley, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Minneapolis, MN
