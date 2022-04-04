Mel’s Mutts: Lily

I was lucky to have an amazing dog from the time I was born to when I was thirteen. She was a collie named Queenie and she was smart, affectionate, and my best friend. If you made her over excited, she would run circles around the house, and she was fast. It was as if the excitement was too much, and she needed to run it out. She also had a very funny reaction if someone passed gas. She would have a horrible expression and then she would sprint away. I have always wanted another collie, but it wasn’t until recently that I received that wish.

