ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mel’s Mutts: Lily

By Evan Anstey
WIVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Lily! She’s up for adoption through Nickel City Canine Rescue. For more information on...

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Mel’s Mutts: Zazu, Lydia and Betty White

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not one, not two, but three puppies joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning. Zazu, Lydia and Betty White are up for adoption through Joyful Rescues. To learn more about adopting them, watch the video above and click/tap here. More Adoptable Animals. Evan Anstey is...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Bailey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Bailey! He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. For more information on adopting this fluffy, 8-year-old boy, click or tap here. More Adoptable Animals. Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
One Green Planet

Watch Rescue Transformation of Lonely Puppy Tied to a Car Bumper 24/7

This 9-week old puppy named Malibu was tied to the bumper of a car 24/7. Mistreatment, loneliness, and abuse were all this puppy had ever known. It wasn’t until TikTok user @ellirescues came along and discovered this poor puppy, that her life was forever changed. When Elli went up...
PETS
One Green Planet

This Cat Mama is So Proud of Her New Kittens

This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutts#Nickel City Canine Rescue#Adoptable Animals#Associated Press Award#News 4
CatTime

How To Teach A Cat To Use The Litter Box

There's no way around it -- when you adopt a new cat, you're going to need to provide them with a litter box, and you might have to teach them to use it. The post How To Teach A Cat To Use The Litter Box appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - March 31, 2022

Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)
PETS
Maui News

Pet of the Week

Do you see this handsome face I’m making? Look deep into my eyes. Do you read what my gaze is saying? “Feed me the treats!” I’m a sweet and eager-to-please, 7-year-old male doggie model that really tries to live up to my name of “Handsome.” I’ve found that if I give my fans my signature look and “sit” on command, the treats really come flying in. I’ve been working on this look for so long that I could give Zoolander a run for his money with my “Brown Steel”! If you’ve always wanted a dog that’s “really, really, ridiculously good looking,” come on down and adopt me today!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgie

This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60lbs of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food.
PETS
Jennifer Bonn

Life with a border collie

I was lucky to have an amazing dog from the time I was born to when I was thirteen. She was a collie named Queenie and she was smart, affectionate, and my best friend. If you made her over excited, she would run circles around the house, and she was fast. It was as if the excitement was too much, and she needed to run it out. She also had a very funny reaction if someone passed gas. She would have a horrible expression and then she would sprint away. I have always wanted another collie, but it wasn’t until recently that I received that wish.
Newsday

Made by Lili's opens in North Babylon

For the Hassanin family, a Sunday night baking tradition turned into a business. Inspired by his daughter’s baking capabilities, Tarek Hassanin opened the first Lili’s Bake Shop in Times Square in 2016, and as of this month, a North Babylon offspring called Made by Lili’s. "We would...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
WIVB

Rick Jeanneret to have meet-and-greet at Alberta Drive Wegmans

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a follow-up to last week’s RJ Night, legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will be having a meet-and-greet at the Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Dr. in Amherst. From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, RJ will be in the Wegmans café to sign autographs and take...
NHL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rising Star: Atlanta’s Lily Rose breaks barriers in country music

Atlanta’s rising country star Lily Rose found love among TikTok followers in the fall of 2020 with her song “Villain,” which then topped the iTunes sales chart late that year. Within two months, she signed a major record label deal with Big Loud and Republic. In a sense, she is hardly an overnight sensation, plugging away playing shows on […] The post Rising Star: Atlanta’s Lily Rose breaks barriers in country music appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WIVB

GALLERY: Behind the scenes with Wake Up! on Bisons’ Opening Day

Tuesday morning on Wake Up!, we showed you what’s in store for this year’s Buffalo Bisons season at Sahlen Field! Take a look behind the scenes:. Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Hope Rises: Prank for a Purpose

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Put this together in your mind; blow-up unicorns are being used to help out teen girls living with cancer. It sounds bizarre, but “Prank for a Purpose” is doing just that. What better day to discuss it than April Fools’ Day?. On...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy