Ramirez powering Lady Panthers

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
Catcher Ema Ramirez is United South’s vocal leader. (Clara Sandoval /Laredo Morning Times)

United South’s Ema Ramirez is the vocal leader of the Lady Panthers. When she puts on her catcher’s gear and pulls down her facemask, it’s all business.

Ramirez constantly yells out instructions for the Lady Panthers and is the first to praise her teammates for any great play.

“Ema is a great, natural athlete and has consistently been dedicated to always getting better,” United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. “She puts in work on the field and off, studying the game to find ways to improve herself and her teammates. She has been great for us behind the plate and in the box. As one of our captains, she does well with being vocal -- helping lead our team with her contagious energy and love for this game.”

Last season -- when United South failed to win a single district game, going 0-12 -- it fueled Ramirez’s desire to come back stronger this season. It drove her to put in extra hours this offseason. That extra time has paid dividends this season as United South is sitting in fourth place heading into the final stretch of the district season with a 5-3 record after taking down Nixon on Friday.

“It fueled us for this year,” Ramirez said. “We got more competitive. I feel that we finally click because it is basically the same team as last year -- we just lost two (to graduation) and this year we gained two (players who were moved up to varsity). So, I just feel that we finally click together. We all know each other and how each one of us plays.”

After a long summer of playing ball and enduring a tough strength and conditioning program, the first indication of how the Lady Panthers would fare this season was during fall ball. United South was battling with everyone and collected victories along the way.

“I can honestly say that fall ball really helped us a lot,” Ramirez said. “It showed us what our weakness were, what were our strengths. We just finally clicked, and it is working for us.”

Ramirez has been at the front of the rise of United South’s softball program. She is always ready to gun down any runner who attempts to steals on her, but she is equally dangerous with the bat.

This season, Ramirez has blasted four home runs with her last two coming this past week. On Wednesday, Ramirez took the opening pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer to help United South sweep United for only the second time in the program’s history.

Her fourth home run came on Friday. The same scenario played out as Ramirez utilized her first at bat to rip a two-run homer over the center field fence.

Ramirez is currently sporting a .311 batting average and has become a player the Lady Panthers can count on. She is the visible vocal leader who never lets the team hang their heads when things are not going their way. She will scream and shout instructions from home plate, demanding the best from each one of her teammates.

“You have to guide the team, and you have to always have a positive attitude no matter what,” Ramirez said. “When we are down, you have must portray positive energy to the girls because they feed off you. A catcher and a pitcher touch the ball every play. It takes a lot of patience and guidance when you are behind the plate.”

United South has four games remaining and each one is crucial for their postseason aspirations -- something the Lady Panthers haven’t achieved since 2015. That has been the goal this season and Ramirez will not stop until United South makes the playoffs.

“I feel that it is a blessing that we are having this season,” Ramirez said. “A lot of us could have kept down our heads from last season but we choose to keep our heads high, and we came hungry. We came hungry and this second round is going to show a lot. Every team is competing for a playoff spot. We just need to stay hungry and keep on striving to win.”

