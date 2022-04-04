ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac. "A major storm is anticipated for the...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Laramie Live
Laramie Live

1K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

583K+

Views

Related
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spawning#Extreme Weather#Farmers#Wyoming Weather#Cheyenne Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Laramie Live

Wyoming Trail Camera Picks Up Fat Raccoons!

In the immortal words of South Park's Eric Cartman, they're not fat, they're big-boned!. One of my favorite past times when scrolling through TikTok is to look at different trail cams across Wyoming. You never quite know what animals or creatures you're going to see strolling through a trail late at night, or even during the day.
WYOMING STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Weather Endangers At Least 30 Million People in the Southern US

According to meteorologists, multiple rounds of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, are expected for the storm-weary southern United States. By Wednesday, at least 30 million people will be in danger as the threat of severe weather swings eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors. April Weather. While...
LOUISIANA STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy