Morrison County, MN

‘A Dangerous Situation’: Kayaker Needed To Be Saved After Being Stranded In Icy Mississippi River

 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Morrison County officials say a 51-year-old Little Falls woman fell off her kayak and became stranded on the Mississippi River, prompting a dangerous ice rescue Sunday.

At around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a kayaker was stranded on the river one mile south of Little Falls, in Pike Creek Township.

The sheriff’s office says a woman became stranded between sheets of ice after falling off her kayak.

Emergency responders were able to successfully extract her from the water and take her to the shore. She was first taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

“This ice rescue was a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel. The rescue was successful because of the collaborated efforts amongst all emergency personnel that were involved in this call,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Also assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, Camp Ripley Fire & Rescue, Minnesota DNR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

LITTLE FALLS, MN
