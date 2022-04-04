ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Refresh your spring workout wardrobe with 40% off during Adidas’ Adiclub sale

By Krystin Arneson
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring has sprung, and if your workout wardrobe or athleisure collection is in need of a seasonal refresh, Adidas has got you covered. The brand is offering discounts of up to 40% for Adiclub members — and it’s free to sign up, so anyone can get in on the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Forget Denim, Everyone Will Be Wearing Cargo Pants This Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. How many more Y2K trend resurgences will we endure? It seems as if we have been running down the list of Y2K fashion comebacks—we started with bedazzled baby tees, moved on to micro mini skirts, and we’ve finally arrived at the cargo pants trend. If you were a Kim Possible fan or considered yourself a Cadet Kelly movie buff, there’s finally a Y2K outfit comeback that’ll hit on your niche fashion nostalgia.  Similarly to...
APPAREL
Vogue

Forget Baggy Denim – Non-Jean Jeans Are On The Rise

The search for casual trousers that aren’t jeans is becoming easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers, when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid trousers. At first glance, they look a lot like a pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg trousers with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100

For the past two years, my "commute" to work has consisted of the three steps between my bed and my desk. Now that I'm going back to the office and actually leaving the 500 square feet of my apartment, I need comfortable shoes to get my feet used to long distances again. But, of course, I'm not willing to sacrifice style, so I landed on the New Balance 997H sneakers. They're ridiculously comfortable with a fashionable flair, and you can get them for $90 on Amazon.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#Peloton#Adidas Spring
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Pink Ombre Jumpsuit With Pink Nike Sneakers Before a Glam Makeover

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union makes a colorful statement with her latest look. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed her makeup-free as she got ready with the help of Bobbi Brown cosmetics; she proclaimed that there are not enough hours in a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) For the outfit, Union went with an ombre pink and orange jumpsuit that had...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
marthastewart.com

Want to Refresh Your Bedroom? Shop Macy's Sheet Sale to Save on Bedding, Which Includes Must-Haves from Martha

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After a long day, there's really nothing like crawling into a freshly-made bed. Upgrading your sheets can make this experience cozier than ever. If your bedding could use an upgrade, consider the deals available at Macy's right now. There are markdowns on popular sheet brands, including Martha's exclusive collection created for the retailer. The Martha Stewart Collection "Open Stock" Solid Cotton 400 Thread Count Flat Sheet, Queen, Created for Macy's ($42, originally $60, macys.com) is extremely soft to the touch, thanks to its 400-thread-count cotton sateen fabric. Do you favor other fabrics? You're in luck: There are plenty of options to choose from during this sale. Consider the AQ Textiles Bergen House 100% Certified Egyptian Cotton 1000 Thread Count Four-Piece Sheet Set, King ($215.99, originally $360, macys.com). This lush 1000-thread-count sateen sheet set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots. To add an edge to her look, she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Yoga
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for Spring 2022

With the days getting longer, more walks may be in your future. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon, Skechers are not only for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, for a long day out and more.
SHOPPING
Shape Magazine

The 21 Best Slippers and House Shoes, According to Podiatrist Guidelines

If you're working out or standing all day at work, your feet can certainly take a beating — which makes it more important than ever to invest in a comfortable pair of slippers that will support you and help your body to recover. And if you're working from home, you might be looking for the perfect house shoe to help to absorb shock from walking on hard, flat floors that won't leave your feet sweating like crazy during summer or cold during winter.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Spring Flat Sandals, Heels, Sneakers and More

Whether you have a spring wedding to attend or your footwear collection is in need of an update to kick off the sunnier season in style, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on their fashionable and sophisticated shoes. Now through Saturday, March 26, the SW Outlet is holding its Spring Sale and offering up to 70% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Stuart Weitzman shoes on sale? Sign us up!
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
moneytalksnews.com

Ecco Spring Sale: Extra 30% off

Apply coupon code "SPRING22" to save an extra 30% off all sale shoes for both men and women. That's the best discount we've seen this year from this store. Shop Now at Ecco Tips Excludes golf shoes and leather goods.
SHOPPING
Elle

This Platinum Sandal Is The Perfect Outdoor Wedding Shoe

After two years of postponed nuptials and delayed receptions, 2022 is promising a packed wedding season. So, as you start saving those PTO days and banking airline miles for a spring and summer full of destination celebrations, consider investing in a new pair of party shoes that can carry you from an intimate garden ceremony to the most lavish of affairs: Loeffler Randall’s Penny Pleated Bow Heels.
APPAREL
CNN

CNN

976K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy