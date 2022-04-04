ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys .

Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."

Before Cardi deleted her Twitter, she tweeted an expletive-laden message aimed at upset fans "dragging my kids" as criticism for not being at Sunday's show in Las Vegas .

"I needs to protect myself," she said in the tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHrqa_0ez1imXE00
Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after fans took to social media to criticize her for not attending the Grammys. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for MRC

Some fans claimed Cardi "dropped hints" that she would be attending the annual ceremony, a claim she vehemently denied, according to Billboard and E! News .

USA TODAY has reached out to Cardi's record label representative for comment.

See photos of the moment: Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks one of her 3 Grammy awards

What you didn't see on TV at the Grammys: Jon Batiste opens up about his wife's cancer, Carrie Underwood in tears

“When did I hype y’all up ?” she tweeted in response to a fan, according to Billboard. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

This isn't the first time the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has deleted her socials. In 2019, Cardi deleted her Instagram account after receiving hate after winning best rap album for her debut "Invasion of Privacy," making her the first female rapper as a solo artist to win the category. Fans of rapper Nicki Minaj shaded Cardi for the historic win, sharing criticism that Minaj should have received the honor first.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Joanne Reeder
1d ago

well that's her preference if she wants to delete her page then so be it .I wouldn't blame her the way people are coming after her .who wants to deal with this everyday 😕

Bryan Hill
1d ago

So what she didn't go! People need to grow up!! All kind of people never showed,, and won,,didn't nobody say nothing!

Angela Jenkins
1d ago

why is her fans so obsessed with her, her fans need to get a life if she didn't want to go to no awards show she didn't have too what's the deal.. she ain't go so!! now what?,

