Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys .

Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."

Before Cardi deleted her Twitter, she tweeted an expletive-laden message aimed at upset fans "dragging my kids" as criticism for not being at Sunday's show in Las Vegas .

"I needs to protect myself," she said in the tweet.

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after fans took to social media to criticize her for not attending the Grammys. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for MRC

Some fans claimed Cardi "dropped hints" that she would be attending the annual ceremony, a claim she vehemently denied, according to Billboard and E! News .

USA TODAY has reached out to Cardi's record label representative for comment.

See photos of the moment: Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks one of her 3 Grammy awards

What you didn't see on TV at the Grammys: Jon Batiste opens up about his wife's cancer, Carrie Underwood in tears

“When did I hype y’all up ?” she tweeted in response to a fan, according to Billboard. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This isn't the first time the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has deleted her socials. In 2019, Cardi deleted her Instagram account after receiving hate after winning best rap album for her debut "Invasion of Privacy," making her the first female rapper as a solo artist to win the category. Fans of rapper Nicki Minaj shaded Cardi for the historic win, sharing criticism that Minaj should have received the honor first.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys