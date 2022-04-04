ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert: With High Winds On The Way, Boulder County Issues Burn Ban

By Jesse Sarles
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Communities along Colorado’s Front Range are bracing for high winds, and Boulder County has issued a ban on open burning.

“NO OPEN BURNING is allowed in Boulder County,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office warns that people should be prepared for “damaging winds, power outages, and difficult travel.”

Gusts have potential to reach 60 to 80 mph at times on Tuesday , according to CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears.

The Boulder County foothills will be under a High Wind Warning overnight and on Tuesday, and the rest of the county will be under a High Wind Watch.

During the destructive Marshall Fire three-and-a-half months ago in Boulder County, some wind gusts reached over 100 mph .

RELATED: Experts Explain Why There Was No Red Flag Warning Issued Before Marshall Fire

