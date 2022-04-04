ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Dillon Amphitheater Pushes Momentum Into New Summer Season For Big Concerts At Little Venue

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlxHk_0ez1ijt300

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Maybe you’ve visited one of the (objectively) most beautiful concert venues in Colorado, and maybe you haven’t… yet. We’re talking about the Dillon Amphitheater, a 3-minute drive from Silverthorne and positioned with an incredible view of Lake Dillon and beautiful Colorado mountain tops in the background.

(credit: CBS)

“I believe it was built in 1993,” Dillon’s Marketing and Comms Suzanne Phillipson explained. “It kind of started as just a nice community amenity; free shows every Friday and Saturday night.”

The venue underwent a massive change in 2017 when the town decided to spend some big bucks to make the little bandshell into something much grander.

“We really kicked off the opening of the amphitheater with the string cheese incident. It was our first ever paid show at the amphitheater,” Phillipson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrFl3_0ez1ijt300

(credit: Town of Dillon)

Since then, the venue has started to attract large names from multiple different types of music genres, ranging from jam bands to pirate punk. Still, 2020 created its own set of challenges, as it did with just about everything everywhere.

“Once we kind of resolved ourselves to the fact that we weren’t going to have a summer at the amphitheater, it was okay,” Phillipson said, thinking back. “You know, I think we all kind of mourned it, as everyone did.”

Thankfully they were able to survive the shutdown and hosted a whopping 38 shows in 2021. You can check out the latest shows this season at DillonAmphitheater.com .

Phillipson said this is not Red Rocks, but in her opinion, the tiny but mighty venue might just be better than the classic rocky stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciu7T_0ez1ijt300

(credit: Town of Dillon)

“It’s more intimate and I think, you know, for some bands, that’s what they’re looking for now. They’re looking for that smaller venue to really showcase who they are as an artist. And it’s a better experience for the guest as well.”

Comments / 0

CBS Denver
CBS Denver

42K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
NECN

Boston's Newest Live Concert Venue Is Opening – See the Spring & Summer Lineup

The largest indoor general admission venue in New England is about to open its doors in Boston. Opening on Tuesday, March 15 with a performance by Billy Strings, Roadrunner on Guest Street will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility. The multi-level space features tapering on all sides to allow for optimal viewing for every guest.
BOSTON, MA
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Dillon, CO
Government
City
Silverthorne, CO
City
Dillon, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Silverthorne, CO
Government
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Concerts#Dillon S Marketing
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Offers Amazing Look at His Ranch: ‘No Place Like Home’

Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith. “There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Loses Another Child To Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

(CBS4) – Another Colorado family and community is mourning the loss of a teenager reportedly at the hands of fentanyl. A 17-year-old boy’s body in Highlands Ranch was found in his home last week. Another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Lakewood less than a week prior. Fentanyl is believed to be the cause. (credit: CBS) In 2021, the DEA’s Denver division alone took roughly 1.1 million counterfeit pills off the streets. We are less than halfway through 2022, and he says they have already reached 900,000. Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Field Division, recently sat down with...
DENVER, CO
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

100+ MPH Winds Reportedly Knock Down Trees At Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Reports are coming in that strong winds have knocked down trees at Winter Park ski resort. (credit: CBS) Officials at the ski resort in Grand County said the gusts have been registered at more than 100 mph. “Expect impacts to lifts and trails,” Winter Park tweeted. Weather Update: We are experiencing extemely high winds (gusts of 100mph) with reports of trees down on the mountain. Expect impacts to lifts and trails, and keep an eye on the app for up to date info. — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) April 5, 2022 RELATED: Hurricane-Force Wind Gusts Close Some Colorado Ski Areas
WINTER PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Days Left Until Reservations Open For Visiting Maroon Bells

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Reservations to visit one of Colorado’s gems this summer will open soon. Starting April 11, you can book a spot on a shuttle or reserve a parking spot at the base of Maroon Bells. (credit: Danielle Chavira) Parking reservations cost $10 and are required until the popular site closes ahead of fall. The shuttle will cost $16 and is available between May 27 and Oct. 24. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Aspen Highlands. The free Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus can be accessed from Ruby Park in downtown Aspen which...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Highest Wind Gust List Includes 103 MPH Atop Peak 8 At Breckenridge

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado late Monday and early Tuesday produced powerful wind gusts in the northern mountains and foothills overnight. There have been some reports of damage including trees blown down at Winter Park. RELATED: 100+ MPH Winds Reportedly Knock Down Trees At Winter Park Here’s a list of wind gusts reported to the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. We could see even more high gusts through the day with many areas under a high wind warning through Tuesday evening. Fire weather is also a big concern for many areas along and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy