Wade Bowen Drops New Music Video For “Where Phones Don’t Work”

Wade Bowen has been a mainstay in the Texas country music scene for the past 20 years, from his humble beginnings forming his band at Texas Tech, to rocking the top of the Texas country music charts, and garnering a rabid fanbase in the Lonestar State.

I mean seriously, if you watch a live performance from the guy, the crowd is going nuts, and it adds even further proof that the Texas country music scene is second to none.

Bowen dropped his latest EP Where Phones Don’t Work last November, and to be honest, he’s sounding as good as he ever has.

The title track of the EP is a personal favorite of mine, as it’s the ideal “driving around to clear your head” song about running away from your former significant other, in hopes you can find a place where you have no contact with her at all.

With that being said, he dropped the music video to the track, and it displays just about every gorgeous view you can possibly gather in your head.

It couldn’t be more fitting.

Check it out: