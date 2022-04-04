ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wade Bowen Drops New Music Video For “Where Phones Don’t Work”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlSO4_0ez1ii0K00

Wade Bowen has been a mainstay in the Texas country music scene for the past 20 years, from his humble beginnings forming his band at Texas Tech, to rocking the top of the Texas country music charts, and garnering a rabid fanbase in the Lonestar State.

I mean seriously, if you watch a live performance from the guy, the crowd is going nuts, and it adds even further proof that the Texas country music scene is second to none.

Bowen dropped his latest EP Where Phones Don’t Work last November, and to be honest, he’s sounding as good as he ever has.

The title track of the EP is a personal favorite of mine, as it’s the ideal “driving around to clear your head” song about running away from your former significant other, in hopes you can find a place where you have no contact with her at all.

With that being said, he dropped the music video to the track, and it displays just about every gorgeous view you can possibly gather in your head.

It couldn’t be more fitting.

Check it out:

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff

117K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Related
Hypebae

Syd Drops a Music Video for Her Angelic New Track "CYBAH" Featuring Lucky Daye

Syd has blessed fans with her latest song, “Could You Break a Heart,” featuring Lucky Daye. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and engineer also dropped a music video for the new track. Additionally, she’s revealed when she’s releasing her sophomore solo album, Broken Hearts Club. “The...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Rock Star Sings His Hit Song At Karaoke Night No One Knew It Was Him

Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Texas Country Music#Texas Tech
Whiskey Riff

Turnpike Troubadours And Clint Black To Headline KOKEFest, Along With Performances By Aaron Watson, Randall King And More

Talk about a killer festival lineup. KOKEFest, the annual festival presented by Texas country station KOKE-FM out of Austin, Texas, released the lineup for their 2022 festival. And the Turnpike Troubadours will continue their comeback tour as headliners on Saturday, with Clint Black headlining the Friday show. Other performers taking...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Walker Hayes To Open Four-Story Applebee’s Bar & Grill In Former Ernest Tubb Record Shop

Can’t say we didn’t all see this one coming…. If you’ve been to Nashville lately you know that lower Broadway has turned into a cesspool of tourist bars owned by country artists. Alan Jackson has one that’s great, but other than that most of them are pretty much all the same cookie-cutter bars owned by big hospitality corporations that throw in a country song or two every couple of hours between “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Journey covers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares upsetting news with fans about the Grammys

Miranda Lambert had some sad news to share with fans over the weekend right before the 64th Grammy Awards are slated to take place on Sunday night. The country singer revealed in an interview with ABC Audio that she wouldn't be able to attend this year's ceremony because of several clashes.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Muscadine Bloodline Get The Boots Stompin’ With Unreleased Twanger, “Me On You”

Look at ol’ Muscadine Bloodline with the honky-tonk heater. The independent country music duo is known for their versatility, carving their own path, touring their asses off, and putting out some damn good country music. Their most recent album, Dispatch To 16th. Ave, is one of the best of the year so far. They’ve got the sappy love songs, the badass boot-stompers, tear in your beer songs, some down home country, and everything in between… and that’s why we love ’em. With […] The post Muscadine Bloodline Get The Boots Stompin’ With Unreleased Twanger, “Me On You” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Adds Two More Grammy Awards To His Trophy Case For Best Country Solo Performance And Best Album

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Chris Stapleton just picked up some more hardware. Since 2015, Chris has won 10 ACM awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards. Well now make that 7 Grammys, because Chris just picked up two more trophies, one for Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.”
MUSIC
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy