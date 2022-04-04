El Monte Union High School teachers, students receive $10K donation

Mountain View High School students will benefit from new school and classroom supplies, including binders and reading materials, thanks to a $10,000 donation from RHP Properties in partnership with the non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.

Representatives from RHP Properties presented teachers and students with the check during a celebration event on March 15. The funds will be divided equally among teachers, who will have the opportunity to order school supplies through AdoptAClassroom.org, aiming to enhance the learning experience for all students.

“With this donation I would love to develop the games I’ve implemented into my classroom that have helped my students ignite their passion for learning,” MVHS French teacher Anne Bazile said. “I’d also like to replenish our everyday materials such as markers, pens and arts and crafts supplies, to ensure students have their own set to maintain cleanliness.”

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation’s largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. As a company, RHP properties aims to give back to communities, an effort they accomplish by partnering with organizations that help provide donations to teachers and students. These donations help in purchasing school supplies such as writing utensils, paper, tabletop games, technology products and more.

“On behalf of Mountain View High School, I would like to thank RHP Properties and AdoptAClassroom.org for their partnership and for supporting our school with this significant donation,” Mountain View High School Principal Jose Marquez said. “Our teachers are excited to order the tools and materials they need for their classrooms to benefit their students.”

Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The organization connects donors and sponsors with teachers and schools from pre-K to 12th grade to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors, giving teachers and administrators access to a variety of supplies and materials needed to ensure the academic success of all students.

“EMUHSD is fortunate to have strong relationships with our surrounding communities and the companies/organizations who are inspired to help our educators and students as they pursue academic success,” Superintendent Dr. Edward Zuniga said. “Thank you to both RHP Properties and AdoptAClassroom.org for making this generous donation. It gives our District an amazing opportunity to provide supplemental resources and expand on materials available to our school community.”