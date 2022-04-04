ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

WATCH: West Virginia woman advances to next round on American Idol

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XICbG_0ez1iGU600

( WTRF ) A West Virginia woman is advancing to the next round on ‘American Idol.’

On Sunday, Kelsie Dolin of Boone County West Virginia performed with Former Miss America Betty Maxwell during the duets part of the competition singing ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ by Pink.

WATCH: Kelsie Dolin’s audition on American Idol

Judge Lionel Richie said after the performance, ‘who the heck are you now?’ and that Dolin ‘broke through.

Kelsie, 18, currently unemployed, was raised by her grandparents. Her grandparents took over custody of her and her sister before the state of West Virginia could. Kelsie said her sister was born with an opioid addiction.

You can watch Dolin’s most recent performance below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 14

Becky Kelly
22h ago

Betty Maxwell is a true hero. Herkindness was so inspirational. My wish is for her to go far and have the best life.

Reply
3
Rachel Dingess
1d ago

I’m from West Virginia. Not far at all from where she’s from. You get it girl! 😊

Reply
5
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Mix 95.7FM

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Lionel Richie left in tears by emotional American Idol audition

Lionel Richie has usually presented as one of the more stoic members of the judging panel of American Idol. However, an audition on the show's latest episode left him quite emotional. The judges were greeted by Kelsie Dolin, a girl from Boone County, West Virginia, who came to audition after...
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Bradenton Herald

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music icon Hank Williams Jr., dies in Florida at 58

Another tragic loss for the family of country music superstar Hank Williams Jr. Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Rightler confirmed that deputies responded to a medical call concerning Mary Jane Thomas, Williams’ wife, around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Upon arrival, they found a...
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
WJLA

OH BABY! 7News' Anchor Robert Burton, wife are having a ...

WASHINGTON (7News) — In February, 7News Anchor Robert Burton and his wife, Jeannette Reyes, announced their first pregnancy!. Robert tweeted the announcement sharing a video when Jeannette first told him she was pregnant. The expecting parents say they had a gender reveal over the weekend and they are having...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy