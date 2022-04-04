Additional $4M available to local governments for efficiency initiatives through county-wide shared service program

The Department of Energy released new details yesterday about its spending plans, shedding light on how the Biden administration wants to shape the clean energy sector. The Biden’s administration’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal — which would fund the Energy Department at $48.2 billion, up from nearly $44.9 billion in current spending — is likely to be altered significantly by Congress. But it provides a snapshot of the administration’s priorities, including plans for carbon capture, methane, renewables, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO