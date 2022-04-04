ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional $4M available to local governments for efficiency initiatives through county-wide shared service program

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

The New York State Department of State today announced the availability of $4 million in funding designed to aid local governments in their efforts to implement efficiency and cost-saving measures that were identified under a previously submitted County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) plan, but never implemented or completed. CWSSI facilitates the...

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

