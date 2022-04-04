Police in NC seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 625,000 people

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges after officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl, removing what equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the highly potent drug off the streets, the Asheville Police Department announced.

Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr., 33, was taken into custody on Old Haywood Road in West Asheville just after 12 p.m. on March 31, and charged with:

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III)

Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level II)

Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl

Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Asheville Police said that after receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales, including tips from the Tip411 app, officers were able to make an arrest.

Police said 1,250.38 grams of fentanyl, 398.11 grams of methamphetamine, and $10,976 in cash were seized during Logan’s arrest.

The DEA also says that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. APD’s drug bust seized 1.25 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, equating to 625,190 lethal doses. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids (like fentanyl) are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

Logan is currently being held in the Buncombe County Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.