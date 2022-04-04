ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police in NC seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 625,000 people

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08c31l_0ez1i4yd00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges after officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl, removing what equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the highly potent drug off the streets, the Asheville Police Department announced.

Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr., 33, was taken into custody on Old Haywood Road in West Asheville just after 12 p.m. on March 31, and charged with:

  • Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III)
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level II)
  • Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance
  • Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Asheville Police said that after receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales, including tips from the Tip411 app, officers were able to make an arrest.

Deputy kills man with a machete and hammer in South Carolina

Police said 1,250.38 grams of fentanyl, 398.11 grams of methamphetamine, and $10,976 in cash were seized during Logan’s arrest.

The DEA also says that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. APD’s drug bust seized 1.25 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, equating to 625,190 lethal doses. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids (like fentanyl) are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

Logan is currently being held in the Buncombe County Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

33K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
WECT

‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication. The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WOWT

LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two out-of-state women on I-80 after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in their car. On Wednesday, around 2:38 p.m., members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a Toyota Camry for following too close on I-80 near MM 401.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Dea#Fentanyl#Cdc
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy