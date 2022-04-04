ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Potential Jurors Questioned In Penalty Trial Of Convicted Parkland Killer

By Wendi Grossman
 1 day ago

A handful of parents of the Parkland massacre victims on hand in court along with Nikolas Cruz on day one of his death penalty case. Broward Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer welcoming in the first batch of potential jurors with instructions and a warning this case could last four-to-six months. Jurors will first be asked if the would have a hardship serving, if they've formed an opinion on the case and if they believe in the death penalty. Once seated, the twelve jurors must unanimously agree on Cruz' sentencing for seventeen counts of first-degree and attempted murders.

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

