PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - A 17-year-old boy that was shot Saturday evening died at a hospital in Philadelphia. Police say they responded to a report of a “person with a gun” at 4:43 p.m. for a teenage boy that shot himself and a baby. Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and a 7-year-old girl. The teenage boy was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO