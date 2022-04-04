ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Launches Billboard Campaign In Florida To Lure LGBTQ Residents

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Office

The mayor of New York City says he's launching a digital billboard campaign in West Palm Beach and four other major cities in our state to condemn the Parental Rights in Education law and send a message to members of the LGBTQ community.

"We are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, listen we want you here in New York. You know, we want you right here in New York City."

Eric Adams called the new law "the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community."

In addition to West Palm Beach, the billboards will appear in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa for eight weeks, with messages like "Come to the city where you can say whatever you want" and "People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. Don't Say Gay isn't one of them."

The law prohibits classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, but doesn't actually stop anyone from saying the word "gay" in school.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law last week, followed by a lawsuit being filed against it by LGBTQ groups.

Comments / 14

libs are sooo dumb
1d ago

just proves how the media manipulates these gullible people, this has nothing to do with saying gay. Stern is doing the same on his show. Maybe if you so called journalists would read it, then maybe you will understand it.

Reply(2)
15
Mark Phillips
1d ago

hope it works. that cesspool of a city could use a refill. aren't they running out of people to hate bash.? or are they satisfied with old Asian woman?

Reply
9
