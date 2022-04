Butler announced Sunday that it is hiring Thad Matta as its next men's basketball coach after the school fired LaVall Jordan on Friday after five seasons. Matta is a former Butler guard who was head coach of the program for the 2000-01 season before stops at Xavier and Ohio State. Matta has been out of coaching since the end of the 2016-17 season, which was his 13th as Ohio State's head coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO