Two new nonstop routes coming to Santa Barbara Airport this summer

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport announced two new nonstop routes coming to the airport this summer, just in time for summer break travelers.

"As an attractive domestic leisure destination, Santa Barbara has enjoyed a strong recovery following significant travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brian D'Amour, interim Airport Director.

"The Santa Barbara Airport is honored to be able to provide services that contribute to the economic vitality of our region."

The airport announced on Monday that United Airlines will bring back its seasonal service to Chicago-O'Hare (ORD) Airport beginning June 2, and Southwest is adding a new service to the Sacramento (SMF) Airport beginning June 5.

The Chicago flight will be the airport's first red-eye flight, departing at 11:45 p.m. every night except on Saturdays, according to Angi Daus, airport spokeswoman. The flights to Sacramento will depart daily at. 10 a.m., and both destinations are now available to book.

Multiple of the currently available routes will increase their capacity come summer, meaning that people will have more options when flying out of Santa Barbara.

American Airlines will increase capacity on its flights to Dallas (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX), and United Airlines will increase capacity on flights to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), Daus said.

"The new and increased summer service options are expected to make SBA busier than ever," she added.

With an expected increase in travelers, the Santa Barbara Airport offered tips for planning to arrive early and be prepared.

  • Arrive two hours early, especially on peak travel days.
  • Catch a ride when possible, as some of the parking lots fill up quickly.
  • Do not forget your mask! SBA, and all other airports, are still under the federal mask mandate.
  • When going through TSA, be prepared to briefly remove your mask to show your full face while showing your ID, and be ready to scan your own boarding pass. You are also able to carry up to 12 oz. of hand sanitizer in your carry-on luggage.
  • Download and utilize a mobile boarding pass before arriving to SBA.
  • Picking up passengers? Remember you cannot park your vehicle at the curb for any duration of time or leave your vehicle unattended. Two cell phone lots are located very close to the Terminal and are available for those waiting to pick up their loved ones.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Airport's services .

The post Two new nonstop routes coming to Santa Barbara Airport this summer appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Lifestyle
Thrillist

Southwest Is Rolling Out a Perk That Other Major Airlines Don’t Offer

Southwest Airlines is getting ready to buck a standard airline industry practice by introducing the option to transfer the value of canceled flight tickets to other people, Bloomberg reports. Both parties must be members of Southwest's Rapid Rewards loyalty program to transfer the credits, which are good for 12 months...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
