Boothbay, ME

Celebration of Life for Ronald Orchard

 1 day ago

There will be a Celebration of...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Courtyards remembers COVID-19 victims with Celebration of Life

Courtyards Community Living Center held a ceremony last Thursday to remember and honor their residents who died of COVID-19 over the last two years. The facility’s management company, Community Eldercare Services, presented a bronze cross in memory of those who died. During the celebration of life, crosses were presented...
FULTON, MS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION

