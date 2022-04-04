Celebration of Life for Ronald Orchard

SALEM, Ore–Fourth Generation Oregonian, Gerry Frank will be remembered in a public celebration of life May 19th at the Salem Convention Center. Frank died March 13th . He was 98 years old. The program begins at 10:00 AM. Those who wish to attend may RSVP by sending an email to gwfcelebration@gmail.com.

SALEM, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO