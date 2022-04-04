ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CASA of Southwestern Illinois looking for some child advocate superheroes

 1 day ago

Volunteers are the voices for abused and neglected children in...

CBS Pittsburgh

Local Child Advocate Honored For Her Service To Kids And Families

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Honors were given on Monday night for a local child advocate for her service to kids and families. Judith Horgan received the inaugural Award for Exemplary Service on behalf of Children and Families in the Court System. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Horgan founded Child Watch of Pittsburgh in 1992, which shined a light on troubles kids had in the child welfare system. She also introduced video-conferencing to improve efficiency in court case hearings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA prepares for 2nd annual Superhero Gala

KEARNEY, NE — A central Nebraska non-profit is continuing with a superhero theme for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Margot Icenogle-Larsen is the Executive Director for Kearney/Buffalo County CASA. She says the theme fits because everyone who helps with CASA is a superhero. “They advocate countless hours and...
KEARNEY, NE
NBC 29 News

Foothills Child Advocacy Center looks for toiletry donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have something laying around your house, one Charlottesville nonprofit is looking for. Foothills Child Advocacy Center helps children who have allegedly been sexually or physically abused. Its in the process of gathering hygiene products and small bags to keep them in. Once its staffers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KXAN

City of Austin looking to address ‘child care deserts’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s become harder over the years for parents to find child care providers, but the city is hoping to change that. According to the Texas Tribune, 8% of child care providers closed permanently since the start of the pandemic and 57% of Texas counties still qualify as child care deserts — that […]
AUSTIN, TX
FOX2now.com

Urban League looking for adults to nurture young minds

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is looking for grown-ups ready to nurture young minds. Urban League looking for adults to nurture young …. Northwoods police investigate murder after officers …. 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting west of SLU campus. Missouri traffic deaths at highest level in 15...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

EPA sets goals to ensure environmental justice

The Environmental Protection Agency addresses environmental justice in its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Joseph Hospital completes …. Legal Lens: How abuse allegations are handled in …. Woman arrested after 12-year-old accidentally shot …. Couples tie the knot on ‘Wedding Wednesday’ at St. …. Governor...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

Falling tree limb damages car in St. Louis, as city’s tree …. St. Louis starts process of determining new use for …. St. Louis officers shoot man who pointed gun at them, …. Senators blame Missouri House for delay in state …. The Return of Opening Day. Why a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY

