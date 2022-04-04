CASA of Southwestern Illinois looking for some child advocate superheroes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Honors were given on Monday night for a local child advocate for her service to kids and families. Judith Horgan received the inaugural Award for Exemplary Service on behalf of Children and Families in the Court System. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Horgan founded Child Watch of Pittsburgh in 1992, which shined a light on troubles kids had in the child welfare system. She also introduced video-conferencing to improve efficiency in court case hearings.

