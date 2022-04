The tuning community, be it focused on drift cars, off-roaders, or well, really just about anything, typically belongs to one of two schools of thought. You either buy the car and any associated upgrades you plan on installing yourself, or you can follow a trusted recipe and buy a complete vehicle with upgrades pre-installed. Built or bought. That's where American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) comes in. If you've got the scratch, you can have an enhanced off-roader for relatively little money.

