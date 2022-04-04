Keep your guard up! Saint Louis Boxing Club offers the best full body and mind workout

Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia of iKarate Club never had to wear acrylic nails or wear high heels, but he stopped by with some solutions for those women who wear those items. Believe it or not they can be used as a great defensive item. Ali also showed how to defend against a slap, and if you need to slap someone, how you can stop them from attacking you.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO