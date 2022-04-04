ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

No more hours of summer camp research – Let Blueprint4Summer find the perfect camp

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hunt for summer camp usually began in March and sometimes that was a...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Parents

Tips for Finding a Special Needs Summer Camp

Deciding whether to send your child to camp is a difficult decision for any parent. But worries are often magnified for parents of children with special needs who have more individualized concerns about their child’s environment and level of care. How will the camp meet my child’s medical needs? Does the camp target my child’s IEP goals? How can I communicate with the staff?
CHICAGO, IL
Marietta Daily Journal

Tips for parents on how to manage summer camp homesickness

Summer camp can be a gloriously fun time of growth and exploration, but it also can be hard. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that about 20% of boys and girls away from home can experience moderate to severe homesickness. At its worst, homesickness can result in tearful and withdrawn...
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Blueprint4summer
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
WausauPilot

YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow now accepting summer camp registration

Registration is now open for Stevens Point Area YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow, serving youths from 7 to 17 years of age. This year’s offering are: Resident Overnight Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Trips, Leaders in Training and Counselors in Training. Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youths ages 5-7, the Y offers Summer Vacation at the YMCA in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
WYTV.com

How to create the perfect truck bed camping setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even before the pandemic, camping was growing in popularity. With the social restrictions and concerns for cleanliness over the past two years, people who might not have ever considered the activity gave it a try. Now, innovative adventurers are expanding upon the tailgate tent approach to create a customized experience that is less expensive than RV camping and more comfortable than tent camping.
HOBBIES
FOX2now.com

T-shirts, terriers and talking – just a few tea topics with Judi D!

You’ve seen him, addressing the world in a simple olive t-shirt. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s choice of clothing is gaining popularity. We can now buy a replica shirt with the Ukrainian Armed Forces symbol on it! For the wordsmith’s see the new words added to the dictionary. Speaking of additions, how pets are the gateway drug to parenting!
PETS
FOX2now.com

Hippity hoppity – Easter is on its way, and we decorate eggs with nail polish!

Nail polish! Who knew it would create some beautiful Easter eggs for your décor? The genius duo of decorating ideas stopped by – Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan of Pretty Together. They decorated eggs with Chelsea and then gave a couple recipes on how to make something tasty with our hard-boiled creations! Now that’s multitasking!
RECIPES
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub.com teaches how to do a proper slap and strike effectively with acrylic nails

Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia of iKarate Club never had to wear acrylic nails or wear high heels, but he stopped by with some solutions for those women who wear those items. Believe it or not they can be used as a great defensive item. Ali also showed how to defend against a slap, and if you need to slap someone, how you can stop them from attacking you.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX2now.com

Cheryl’s Herbs has a few helpers for those digestive issues

Did you grow up using Pepto Bismol or Prilosec? Some of those items are undergoing recalls. That has many seeking out other remedies to their digestive issues. Tiffany Jones, the owner of Cheryl’s Herbs in Maplewood, stopped by to give us her go-tos just in case we are having trouble going. Hey, we’re just keeping it real; no shame in this issue!
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Design Tip Tuesday – Anne Marie Design Studio shows us luxurious bathroom touches!

Renovations can be stressful but if you go with Anne Marie Design Studio, they handle everything, and we do mean EVERYTHING! From the tile to the towels, Anne Marie Boedges guides clients through every step. Now speaking of towels, did you know you can add luxury touches to the bathroom? We are talking warming drawers for towels and clothes, hydrotherapy in a shower, and heated floors! That’s sounds wonderful and here’s Anne Marie’s Design tip: “Give yourself luxury spa treatments right in your own home.” Count us in!
WILDWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy