Chicago, IL

6 Legendary Comedy Spots In Chicago

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 2 days ago

Comedy is intrinsic to Chicago. With a bevy of historic places to choose from, there’s no shortage of comedy clubs no matter your location. Here are five of the most notable comedy spaces in Chicago.

1. The Revival

The revival is well known for its improvisational theater as well as its stand-up comedy nights. They also host workshops and offer classes for those looking to master the art of comedic timing. Existing on the city’s South Side, this classic comedy space “gives voice” to stories told.

Address: 1160 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615

2. The Laugh Factory

The Laugh Factory certainly gets a lot of laughs. Known for its original Cali location, the Chicago venue has been bustling since opening in 2012. Known for hosting laugh-ready comedians, the club rotates between 5-7 comedians every night. This list can include celebrity guests, established comedians, and new up-and-comers.

Address: 3175 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

3. UP Comedy Club

Hosted by Second City, UP Comedy Club is one of the most well-known venues in the city. With a penchant for getting laughs, and cultivating stars, the club has jump-started many now-famous comedians’ careers.

Address: 230 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

4. Annoyance Theater

The club has been around since 2014 but only became infamous after performing a classically distasteful play. Since then, they have become renowned for hosting unconventional comedians and bizarre, incredible stand-up acts alike. They also host workshops and classes for anyone looking to join in on the fun.

Address: 851 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

5. The Comedy Clubhouse

Choose between scripted, stand-up, and improvised comedy when booking a ticket at this BYOB-friendly venue. Owned by One Mind Group, AKA the improvisers union, and charges members a fee. They also extend their comedy skills to serve the community, hosting a kids summer comedy program, and a high school and middle school immersive program as well.

Address: 1462 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

6. The Playground Theater

Finally, we have The Playground Theater. Located on Northalsted, The Playground is known as the only non-profit co-op in the city. Dedicated to improv comedy, they also perform standup and sketch shows, too. With shows available seven nights a week, they champion under-represented voices and offer a safe space for performers and audience members alike. With an educational outreach program aptly titled RECESS, the comedy club aims to introduce the art of improv and interactive theater to children and adults throughout the city. They also perform a monthly show at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Tickets are available to reserve, so feel free to bring your own beverage and come check out a show.

Address: 3209 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

