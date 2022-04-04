Light City festival canceled until 2024

Two prominent festivals won't be happening in Baltimore City this year, potentially striking another blow to the Inner Harbor.

The Book Festival is not returning this year (after 24 years), and the popular Light City is canceled until 2024.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts left a message on its voicemail regarding the events.

Both the Book Festival and Light City had been held at the Harbor. Light City, "a free festival of light, music and innovation," had brought many thousands of people to the waterfront since it was launched in 2016.

Meanwhile, Artscape, long known as a summer event, is being pushed to September .

BOPA said in a statement that it "is taking this time to reimagine its most popular festivals, like Artscape, to bring back these events bigger and better in the future."

