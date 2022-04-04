ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mobile County through 1030 CDT At 940 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Petit Bois Island, or 12 miles southwest of Bayou La Batre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pace, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Point Baker and Roeville around 1250 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Camden, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Inland Camden; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, southwestern Camden and central Charlton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Hilliard, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hilliard and Kings Ferry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Darlington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Darlington and Florence. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Florence, Darlington, Timmonsville, Lamar, Quinby, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Darlington Raceway, Sardis, Cartersville, Mars Bluff, Francis Marion University, Carolinas Hospital System - Cedar Tower, Mcleod Regional Medical Center, Health South Rehabilitation Hospital and Carolinas Hospital System. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Indiantown, or 13 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Henry around 820 PM EDT. Johnsonville, Hemingway and Kingsburg around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stuckey. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Nassau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NASSAU...CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN GLYNN AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Ferry, or 9 miles southwest of Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Jekyll Island, Cumberland Island, Harrietts Bluff, Dover Bluff and Colesburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...NORTHEASTERN CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central South Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Columbia.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

