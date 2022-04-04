ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Return of Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsqdk_0ez1g89R00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced information on the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.

According to CSPD, the annual academy courses provide young adults the opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County.

Courses will cover SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.

The Academy runs from June 13 through June 16 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The classes take place at the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in Colorado Springs.

Interested applicants must:

  • Be between the ages of 13 and 17
  • Live in El Paso County
  • Currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County

Applications must be printed, completed, and received by Monday, May 9, at 3 p.m.

The Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. CSPD says that Notary Public services for the Teen Academy are offered at any of the Colorado Springs Police Department police stations at no cost.

Applications can be found here.

Submit completed applications to:

Colorado Springs Police Department
ATTN: SRO Unit
4110 Tutt Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397 for additional information or questions.

The post Return of Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13

13K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRDO News Channel 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mother faces federal, harsher charges after son dies of fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a district judge in El Paso County dismissed the state charges against Maria Davis-Conchie, a mother accused of selling her 16-year-old son a fatal dose of fentanyl. Now, Davis-Conchie faces federal charges with harsher penalties. Before the new federal charges, she faced four felonies and one misdemeanor. However, none The post Colorado Springs mother faces federal, harsher charges after son dies of fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Acting Chief calls for mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A house bill moving through the Colorado state legislature aims to fight the fentanyl crisis in our community. Amid mounting criticism from law enforcement, acting Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez thinks the bill has good intentions but misses the mark. Under House Bill 22-1326, any possession of fentanyl with an The post Colorado Springs Police Acting Chief calls for mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl crimes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: felony assault suspects sought; female bank robber

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are seeking the public's help to find two felony assault suspects. The crime took place last summer, July 12th, 2021. Police say the suspects left a man battered behind the 7-11 store at 1801 East Platte Avenue. CSPD says the assault happened at 3:15 a.m., the victim was The post On the Lookout: felony assault suspects sought; female bank robber appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Coroner says victim found after 2021 house fire died by strangulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- An autopsy report released by the El Paso County Coroner reveals the 74-year-old woman who was found after a structure fire in May 2021 died as a result of "blunt and sharp force injuries with strangulation." On May 10, 2021, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a The post El Paso County Coroner says victim found after 2021 house fire died by strangulation appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Affidavit reveals Colorado Springs teen shot father of her child, claims domestic violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest affidavit sheds light on what led to a 19-year-old allegedly shooting and killing the father of her child. According to the affidavit obtained by KRDO, Raquel Chamberlain faces first-degree murder charges after telling police she shot her baby's father, claiming he threatened to torture and kill Chamberlain and The post Affidavit reveals Colorado Springs teen shot father of her child, claims domestic violence appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Stratmoor Valley area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a man involved in the Sunday morning shooting that happened near Stratmoor Valley. According to the EPSO, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received several reports about a shooting in the 6000 block of Metropolitan St. just after 5 The post Man arrested in connection to shooting in Stratmoor Valley area appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on hunt for fuel thief, warns of increase in crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say stole gasoline out of several cars last week. The Sheriff's Office says just before 2 a.m. on March 24, a heavy-set white man with long brown hair and a beard was seen on The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on hunt for fuel thief, warns of increase in crime appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man says he was ‘possessed by a demon’ before stabbing mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yeurashka Graham, the man accused of killing his mother and then setting her house on fire in May 2021, claimed he was "possessed by a demon" days before the fire, according to arrest documents. Graham faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing his mother, Theresa Graham, over a dozen times The post Colorado Springs man says he was ‘possessed by a demon’ before stabbing mother appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Stations#Epcso#Swat#A Notary Public#The Teen Academy#Sro#Epso
KRDO News Channel 13

Armed robbery reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed robbery was reported in southeast Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Just after 4 a.m., police received a call about a business getting robbed in the 1700 block of Shasta Dr. Police say a man entered the business, pulled out a gun, The post Armed robbery reported in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
VTDigger

Enforce the law in West Pawlet

Picture if you can Daniel Banyai as a Black man. How long do you think an illegal firearms and militia training school would last? And how would the national media portray a Black man who is offering classes in carjacking? That alone would be an international story for the far right to share: “The snowflake government of the state of Vermont is allowing a thug to teach carjacking.”
PAWLET, VT
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for fentanyl arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to recent arrests and deaths at the hands of deadly fentanyl, the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a fentanyl arrest. "Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that can be fatal in doses as small as two The post Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for fentanyl arrests appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First double drive-thru Culver’s in Colorado opens in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo's first Culver's, a Wisconsin-based restaurant known for its Frozen Custard, finally opened Monday, April 4. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, this location is the first double drive-thru Culver's in the state. Lines were first reported around 8:30 a.m., with people continuing to pack the drive-thrus throughout The post First double drive-thru Culver’s in Colorado opens in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Bill aimed at cracking down on illicit spas passes Colorado House

DENVER, Colo (KRDO) -- The Colorado House of Representatives has approved House Bill 1300, which aims to prevent human trafficking by cracking down on illicit spas posing as massage parlors throughout the state. The bill allows county governments the ability to propose and adopt resolutions and ordinances that can regulate massage parlors, and effectively shut The post Bill aimed at cracking down on illicit spas passes Colorado House appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police issue more than 100 citations in eight days for unregistered vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a little over one week, the Pueblo Police Department reportedly issued 112 citations for unregistered vehicles. According to the department, officers arrested several people for warrants and towed several vehicles for no insurance between March 29 and April 4. The police told KRDO this is a big safety concern because The post Pueblo Police issue more than 100 citations in eight days for unregistered vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two shootings near Colorado Springs Airport connected, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people are still recovering after two shootings in a Colorado Springs neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Astrozon Circle near the Colorado Springs Airport Saturday. Minutes later, multiple calls came in about another shooting a few blocks away. The post Two shootings near Colorado Springs Airport connected, suspect in custody appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Domestic violence ‘thriver’ now helping others in the Pikes Peak Area community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local woman, who considers herself a 'thriver,' has gone through her own experiences with domestic violence and came out the other end eager to help others in similar situations. Lisa Jenkins says she was 24 when she finally decided to find a way out of her abusive relationship. “I The post Domestic violence ‘thriver’ now helping others in the Pikes Peak Area community appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Troopers to enforce Move Over Law

State police at Troop A units in Indiana and Kiski Valley are participating in an initiative with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the initiative is an effort to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face while responding to incidents on the highways.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WAFB

Law enforcement checks in on their mental state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day in and day out, local law enforcers put themselves in harm’s way to protect their community, which often means their mental and emotional state is on the line too. Jonathan Medine, a special victims’ unit detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash shuts down lanes of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The northbound lanes of North Academy are blocked right now from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Montebello due to a single vehicle crash. Northbound Academy is blocked at Montebello Drive West for a crash. Please avoid the area.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 2, 2022 Cars are being diverted around the accident. The post Crash shuts down lanes of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Updating snow removal budgets in Pikes Peak region as spring approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're halfway through the state's snowiest month of the year and less than a week from the start of spring, which is a good time to check on where local municipalities stand on their budgets for snow removal and road treatment for the season. Pueblo County Much of southern Colorado The post Updating snow removal budgets in Pikes Peak region as spring approaches appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy