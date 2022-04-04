Return of Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced information on the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.

According to CSPD, the annual academy courses provide young adults the opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County.

Courses will cover SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.

The Academy runs from June 13 through June 16 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The classes take place at the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in Colorado Springs.

Interested applicants must:

Be between the ages of 13 and 17

Live in El Paso County

Currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County

Applications must be printed, completed, and received by Monday, May 9, at 3 p.m.

The Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. CSPD says that Notary Public services for the Teen Academy are offered at any of the Colorado Springs Police Department police stations at no cost.

Applications can be found here.

Submit completed applications to:

Colorado Springs Police Department

ATTN: SRO Unit

4110 Tutt Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397 for additional information or questions.

