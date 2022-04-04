Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kingstree, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Indiantown around 815 PM EDT. Henry and Nesmith around 820 PM EDT. Johnsonville, Hemingway and Kingsburg around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stuckey and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO