Husband of slain woman among three charged in her death

Three people have been arrested after an Upstate woman was shot and killed over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a home on Vista Drive in Moore.

At a press conference Monday Sheriff Chuck Wright described it as one of the worst domestic incidents he's ever seen. The victim's husband, 25 year old Matthew Long is charged with Murder. His mother, Carolyn Long is charged with Obstruction Of Justice and his father Donald is being charged as an Accesory After The Fact.