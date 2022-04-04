ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

‘Give ’em hell, Robert Bell’ – Bell gave Meridian, MSU much more

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipuCs_0ez1f3m100
Frank Dowsing, left, and Robert Bell became the first two Black football players at Mississippi State in 1970. Dowsing, from Tupelo, died in 1994. Bell, from Meridian, died last week.

This was the late summer of 1967 at Meridian High’s practice field where the first integrated Meridian High Wildcats football team was preparing for a historic football season.

Morris Stamm, who was white and later played at Delta State, was lined up at offensive tackle and was supposed to block Robert Bell, who had just transferred from all-Black Harris High across town. Bell, who was not quite 6-feet tall and weighed about 260 granite-hard pounds, already had made an impact with his size, strength and quickness. You’ve heard the term “a man among boys?” Bell was one. Stamm knew the odds were against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvkkd_0ez1f3m100
Rick Cleveland

“I’ll never forget,” Stamm said last week, nearly 55 years later. “Robert was in the gap and my job was to move him inside. My mindset was, ‘I can do this. I can move him.’ Well, I hit him with everything I had. I hit him as hard as I could, right in his thigh pads. He didn’t move even an inch. Meanwhile, I went down like a sack of potatoes.

“But I had hit him hard. I thought for sure I was going to get an ‘atta boy” from the coaches. That didn’t happen. I looked up to see how far the running back had run. But he was on the ground behind me.”

A coach explained to Stamm what had happened. “Stamm, you hit him good, but he didn’t go nowhere,” the coach told him. “Bell just reached over you, grabbed the runner and threw him down.”

Said Stamm, when he paused from chuckling at his own story, “That’s when I knew Robert Bell was a different cat and I’m not talking about his skin color. He was strong as an ox. He wasn’t that tall but let’s put it this way: His shorts were bigger than everybody else’s. Off the field, he was a really gentle person. On the field, he was out there to win, buddy.”

Robert Bell, who died at age 70 last week in Texas, made his mark, first at Meridian High and then at Mississippi State, where he and Tupelo’s Frank Dowsing were the first two African-American football players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf2Ik_0ez1f3m100

Now, more than half a century later, it has become easier to put in proper perspective what a difference Bell, Dowsing, Ben Williams and James Reed at Ole Miss and Willie Heidelburg at Southern Miss made in the integration of Mississippi schools and society. They showed thousands of people first-hand that Black and white people could work and play together and be all the better for it. It was obvious to anyone who watched, and thousands did.

They made history is what those guys did. They were trailblazers. And they were not alone. It happened in small towns across Mississippi.

Mac Barnes, who was Bell’s teammate at Meridian and later a state championship winning coach at his alma mater, says he didn’t comprehend what was going on back in 1967 but he understands it now.

“We were naive,” Barnes said. “We didn’t realize the history that was being made. We were just playing ball, doing something we loved. I know now. Robert Bell was a very important person in the history of Meridian, Mississippi. It wasn’t just how good he was as a player, but the way he handled himself in that situation. He was bull-strong but he had a grace, a quiet confidence about him. I can only magine some of the things he must have heard, but if it bothered him, you wouldn’t have known it.”

Robert Turnage, a Meridian assistant coach at the time, says, “Robert Bell worked hard and he played hard, but he kind of took it easy on our guys in practice. In games, he turned it up a notch. I remember him blocking in the open field on a punt return against a powerhouse team from Alabama, Robert E. Lee of Montgomery. Happened right in front me. He hit one of their guys so hard, I swear, it sounded like a car wreck. Robert was a force.”

Robbie Armstrong played with Bell, both at Meridian and later at State. “Robert was a quiet guy who let his actions speak,” Armstrong said. “He was a class act. There were a lot of guys who were eager to go up against him and put him in his place. Well, let me tell you, that’s not the way it happened.”

Join our member community

Members who voluntarily pay to support nonprofit news keep our reporting free for all Mississippians.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW >>

Back then, in college football, freshmen weren’t allowed to play for the varsity. So Bell didn’t make his varsity debut until 1970. Before long, State fans had their special cheers for Bell. They wore white buttons with maroon lettering that read: “Give ‘em hell Robert Bell.” And he did.

Armstrong remembers a game their sophomore season. State was playing Georgia at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Bell was going head to head against Royce Smith, Georgia’a All-American guard, a senior.

Said Armstrong, “It was like two bulls going against one another. Georgia tried to run right at Robert behind Royce Smith. It was three plays and three and out. I remember Robert coming back over to the sidelines and he had blood on his face and was grinning through the blood. ‘That guy is pretty good,’ Robert said, ‘I had to use both forearms on him.’”

State beat Georgia 7-6 and Bell more than held his own against the All-American. State finished 6-5 that season, the only winning season of Coach Charley Shira’s tenure. Bell, who was only 19, was one of the team’s leaders.

Barnes was a running sophomore quarterback, who often went against Bell in practices at Meridian. Much of that time was spent scrambling away from Bell, whom Barnes said had a dry, funny sense of humor once you got to know him.

“One time in practice he chased me all over the field, cornered me and tackled me and was laying on top of me,” Barnes said. “Robert said, ‘Mac, I really like you, man, but if you keep running around like this, I’m going to have to hurt you.’ He could have, too.

“In retrospect, Robert had the perfect temperament to do what he did in Meridian and at Mississippi State. I am happy to say we became good friends back then and have remained so through the years. Mississippi has lost one of the really great ones.”

ReCENT from Mississippi today:

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Mississippi Today and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Alabama couple wins $500K on Mississippi scratch-off game

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple from Mobile, Alabama, won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off game that was purchased in Moss Point. They purchased the $20 scratch-off game ($500,000 Bonus Multiplier) on Thursday, March 31 at The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road. The Mississippi Lottery shared other recent winners: $25,000 […]
MOSS POINT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Meridian, MS
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
Meridian, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Police: Runaway Alabama girl located in Mississippi has died

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home in Alabama before being found in a nearby Mississippi city has died, Mobile Police said. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester remain unclear, police said. D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the […]
MOBILE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Mom’s Terrifying Experience In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#American Football#Meridian High Wildcats
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
CBS 42

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy