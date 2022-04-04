Bath bombs that don’t have an overpowering scent

You’ve probably noticed the increasingly buzzy ingredient vitamin K popping up in all sorts of skin care products. To understand its main benefits and how to incorporate it into your routine, Elite Daily spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang. Dr. Farhang says that, similar to vitamin C, vitamin K is also an antioxidant that helps promote smooth, firm skin, and the best vitamin K creams are ones that are paired with ingredients like arnica, which can help reduce swelling and bruising; caffeine to tackle unwanted puffiness around the eyes; or retinol, which increases vitamin K’s absorption.
