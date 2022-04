FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened at a business in Frankfort last month. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday February 12 around 3:15 a.m. subjects unlawfully entered onto the property of Toyota of Frankfort. The subjects were driving an Chevrolet Suburban that is tan/champagne in color. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects caused approximately $35,000 in damage to vehicles on the property by removing catalytic converters and causing other damages to them.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO