San Luis Obispo Spaghetti Western Fundraiser Returns

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 1 day ago
The event raises funds for local high school and college student scholarships

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Join the San Luis Obispo Rotary Club at their annual Spaghetti-Western Fundraiser Saturday, May 7, at the SLO Veteran’s Hall from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join them for this family-friendly event — Enjoy Cafe Roma Pasta, Top Sirloin BBQ, Wine & Beer, Cal Poly Country Line Dancing, Western Movies, Sweet Shoppe & Cake Walk, Carnival Games for the kiddos, and a Silent Auction.

Silent Auction items include local staycations & other vacation packages, local dining gift cards & wine, fishing trip, handcrafted jewelry & arts, spa packages, photography, and golf packages at several area golf courses, including the San Luis Obispo Country Club and more.

Tickets are $35 for adults (includes entry & meal), and children under 12 attend & eat for free.

All proceeds benefit local student scholarships for high school and college students, as well as local non-profits.

Due to COVID-19, this is their first event since March 2019. Now more than ever, they are in need of your support.

The event is at the SLO Vet’s Hall, 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at slorotary.org or at the door.

