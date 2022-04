We’re all weather dependent. Despite the current hassling over daylight savings time (why is it still with us, anyway?) it’s really the coming of the summer season that drives our attitude, outward aspects of life, and marks our time. When the schools up north finally release their people, it is as though they’ve just unchained themselves from Winter. And in real ways they have. If you are in Colorado or Utah or Wisconsin, you may race out into a world where the ground is still frozen; the grip of the cold has not yet let loose. There may be ice on the lakes or hanging from your window eaves.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO