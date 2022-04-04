ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Quantum “Mono Carbon”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YEEZY brand is following up its massive March with yet another densely packed month of releases both new and old. From the latter category is obviously the first-ever return of the Yeezy 350 “Turtle Dove”, a re-release that has piqued the interests...

sneakernews.com

hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder"

After receiving official release info, we now have an on-foot look at the. The “Cinder” colorway is centered around a tonal gray design with Primeknit uppers accented by weaved laces. The simplistic minimal design features a tighter collar for a secure fit. The shoe comes completely devoid of branding, except for the printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are matching molded sole units with a dynamic look that extends up onto the uppers.
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder" Gets Official Release Date

Kanye West and continue to pump out shoes as the YEEZY 450 “Cinder” is finally set for an official release. Coming in sizes for all of the family, the pair ever so slightly deviates from the colorway that we thought it looked like back in January, serving tones more akin to the “Dark Slate” version from last year.
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Following word of the return of the “Safflower” colorway, we are now learning about the sequel to the look, the. According to a mock-up from YEEZY MAFIA, the sequel look features tan/yellow Primeknit uppers accented by translucent off white cages. The cages this time around also feature bright orange glow-in-the-dark details. Additional detailing comes in the form of contrasting sockliners, tongues and laces. Finishing up the design of the shoe are EVA foam midsoles paired with gum rubber outsoles segments.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s Coat Is By A Trending Chinese Designer

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian knows a brilliant coat when she sees one. From the tailored leather trench she wore to Prada’s autumn/winter 2022 womenswear showcase...
sneakernews.com

Off-White And Nike Continue Virgil Abloh’s Legacy With The Blazer Low

Virgil Abloh‘s passing is still difficult to grasp, as he left such an impression on the world of sneakers as well as fashion. Nike, like many of us, mourns the late designer, and they’re soon to pay tribute to his legacy with the official release of the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low.
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Is Reportedly Releasing in May

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is reportedly on the way. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared on Instagram yesterday that Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe is releasing in a new “Granite” colorway this spring. The leaker account also shared a mockup depiction of the forthcoming Yeezy 500 style, hinting that the shoe will feature a brown mesh-based upper that’s coupled with subtle gray suede overlay panels on the...
sneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Waverunner” Releases Tomorrow

Is it a coincidence that Kanye West is bringing out some heavy hitters on the week leading up to Air Max Day? Not Likely. Ye is a pro when it comes to drawing attention, so why not re-release one of the most popular Yeezy sneakers of all-time to steal some shine away from Nike? On March 22nd, 2022, adidas, Yeezy Supply, and retailers across the globe will re-release the Yeezy Boost 700 “Waverunner”, the influential sneaker that originally surfaced back in 2017.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Core Red” 2022 Retro

Part of the once-mythical “Black Friday” trio that dropped November 2016, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Core Red” is expected to re-release in July of this year. While no official Yeezy or adidas channels have confirmed the rumor, the decision to retro one of the most-coveted colorways from the silhouette’s earlier days would make sense given that the Yeezy 350 v2 “Oreo,” one of the three styles that released in November 2016, just returned on March 12th. An early look at what’s touted as being the retail version of Ye’s “Core Black/Red” proposition depicts original specifications across the Primeknit upper and Boost-assisted sole unit. As has been the case with some Yeezys, it’s possible that shades of color and fit have been modified from their predecessors, but that isn’t to interfere with a respective pair’s integrity. One update that’s already been determined, however, is a price increase: the model has been retailing for $230 USD over the last four months instead of the $220 USD for which it debuted in September 2016.
sneakernews.com

Nike Dresses Up The Air Huarache In Classic Spider-Man Colors

Red, white, and blue — though more commonly associated with the USA — has taken a life of its own, as the combination has dressed not only our country’s flag but also iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man. And with No Way Home having made a killing at the box office, it’s only sensible that Nike, too, would celebrate everyone’s favorite web-slinger.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown”

Although the Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown” released overseas in early March, it’s launching stateside on Saturday, April 2nd. Clad in a “College Navy/Summit White/Tech Grey” colorway, the premium iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature Nike sneaker is just the fourth Hi ’85 offering to date. As has been revealed by unofficial channels obsessed with the Jordan 1‘s history, the “Georgetown” makeover is inspired by a “Hoyas”-branded sample produced by Peter Moore back in the mid-1980s. Light grey leather bases set the stage for “College Navy” panels around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel. “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle harken back to Air Jordan history, replacing the original “Hoyas” text that Moore printed on his sample from decades past. The upcoming AJ1 Hi ’85 indulges in one-to-one design specifications from the silhouette’s original 1985 run, with everything from the shape of the sneaker to the sizing information printed on the inner collar delivering the closest replica to the sneaker’s debut run yet.
sneakernews.com

Joe Freshgoods Unveils The New Balance 550 “Conversations Amongst Us”

Back in January, Joseph Robinson – also known as Joe Freshgoods – took to Twitter to tease that he had a New Balance 550 on the way. While the Chicago-native may still have his own personal take on the ever-popular sneaker in the works, Robinson recently unveiled the pair he’s led creative direction for as part of the “Conversations Amongst Us” campaign and footwear and apparel capsule.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween”

Delays have afflicted sneaker releases for the past two years, making it difficult to mention any date with full confidence. Holidays, in Nike’s case, are especially problematic, as shoes like the Dunk Low “St. Patrick’s Day” and Air Force 1 “Year of the Tiger” have missed their mark by over a month. The Dunk Low “Halloween,” which is slated to drop April 1st, is similarly late — or, rather, quite a few months early.
thesource.com

REPORT: Kanye’s “DONDA” Album Goes Platinum

Kanye West’s DONDA is officially going platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed that the album had reached over one-million equivalent sales since its release in August 2021. DONDA was released after multiple delays and is West’s ninth solo album to reach platinum certification. Jesus Is King...
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sand” Set To Return In June

Nowadays, conversations related to the being formerly known as “Kanye West” are largely centered around his personal life. The 44-year-old however, continues to deliver fodder for the sneaker community, unveiling more restocks and new launches from his adidas Yeezy empire. As spring and summer inch closer, the ever-divisive,...
sneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” Is Releasing Again In April

The adidas YEEZY saga back in February 2015 with Kanye West’s first-ever sneaker release with his sub-label. The high-top Yeezy Boost 750 sent major shockwaves for its radically divergent debut as he delivered a high-top sneaker akin to a chelsea boot during a time dominated by performance-wear. Although the 750 does earn the rightful distinction as the first-ever YEEZY release, many place more significance on the Yeezy Boost 350, the low-top sneaker that debuted months later in June.
