ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Driverless Tech CEO: This Will Be the First Autonomous Driving to Take Off

By Toby Bordelon
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Autonomous driving technology has the potential to disrupt the way people and things go from point A to point B. But what will the first large-scale self-driving push actually look like?

In this interview clip from Motley Fool Live , recorded on March 10 , Andrey Bolshakov, founder and CEO of Evocargo, talks with Motley Fool contributor Toby Bordelon about what he believes will be the first space to be transformed by autonomous driving, and why.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Toby Bordelon: Do you think we get human transportation first or is it probably get more cargo and package transit first? I think I know what you would say the answer is.

Andrey Bolshakov: Yeah. As my history I started with human transportation, but now I personally believe that cargo transportation will be the first area of really huge usage because of economy of that. In case of, for example, if you're talking about taxi driving and all these autonomous taxis. If you just watch on their economy, they're using a lot of lidar, a lot of cameras. In case of the cost of equipment they're using for this autopilot thing, and the cost of the driver salary, and so on, the cost of all this equipment will be years of the salary of the driver they're trying to get rid of, for example. I suppose it couldn't be economically efficient in years. It is going to be even worse in case of regulatory. Because as I mentioned, if you have people not just outside the vehicle but also inside the vehicle, there are a lot of issues regarding sitting, going in, going out and so on. It would be really harsh and really hard to work in. In case of focus area, all of these, taxi and public transportation takes place in public areas, like taking your children from school or to school or something like that, or maybe deliver ice cream to your children or something like that, the case of technology and safety, the safety level of such type of vehicle should be much higher than we can expect in vehicles working on just cargo transportation on some manufacturing areas, for example. Taking all of it into account, I personally believe that cargo transportation will be the first area between two of these.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Among Brands Consumers Trust Most To Develop Autonomous Vehicles

General Motors’ brand Chevrolet is among the major automakers that consumers trust most to develop safe autonomous vehicles, according to a recent study conducted by AutoPacific. AutoPacific recently conducted a survey to gauge consumer sentiment towards autonomous vehicles, surveying over 600 licensed drivers aged 18-80 in the United States...
CARS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Tech#Economy#Stock#Vehicles#Evocargo#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Motley Fool

3 Prerequisites Before Autonomous Vehicles Can Take Over the Roads

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this interview clip from Motley Fool Live,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
MotorAuthority

Take a flight through Tesla's German plant

With all of the new vehicles coming onto the market, both from established automakers and the wide variety of a startups, it's easy to forget how complex the process of building cars at volume actually is. Tesla has a new video out that provides a close-up look at what mass...
BUSINESS
RideApart

Segway To Release E110A Electric Scooter In 2022

Segway has greatly transformed itself from the rather niche and quirky self-balancing thingamajig you’d see in zoos and airports to practically a household name in the field of electronics and electric mobility. Ever since the company was acquired by Ninebot, a Chinese tech company, several new innovations have emerged under the segway brand. More accessible and practical products such as electric kick scooters and mopeds came into the scene.
BICYCLES
Phys.org

Quantum technology could make charging electric cars as fast as pumping gas

Whether it's photovoltaics or fusion, sooner or later, human civilization must turn to renewable energies. This is deemed inevitable, considering the ever-growing energy demands of humanity and the finite nature of fossil fuels. Much research has been pursued in order to develop alternative sources of energy, most of which use electricity as the main energy carrier. The extensive R&D in renewables has been accompanied by gradual societal changes as the world adopted new products and devices running on renewables. The most striking change has been the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. While they were rarely seen on the roads even 10 years ago, now, millions of electric cars are being sold annually. The electric car market is one of the most rapidly growing sectors.
ENGINEERING
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Will Reinvent Trademark Design Flourishes For The EV Age

Lexus, like every other manufacturer, must have one eye on the future to survive. To that end, it has promised to introduce at least three new electric vehicles and has turned to design students to see what the future of luxury mobility may look like. Luxury Lexus mobility today looks good from most angles, but there's no denying that the brand's signature spindle grille is almost as controversial as BMW's elongated kidneys. With the right proportions, it can look pretty good, but as the Lexus LX proves, the Japanese automaker does not always show restraint. So will things change much when the automaker fully embraces electrification? In an interview with Luxurylaunches, Head of Toyota and Lexus Global Design Simon Humphries answers that question and more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O), a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota's Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora's self-driving...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
85K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy