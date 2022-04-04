ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Exercises to Help Make Sitting Down Easier

By Kim Grundy, PT
Do you have difficulty sitting in a chair without plunking down or relying on an armrest to help lower you down? You may not give much thought to this motion, but sitting down and getting back up requires muscle (particularly core) strength, flexibility and coordination.

Being able to get in and out of a chair is an important skill to maintain. A November 2013 meta-analysis in ​ PLOS One ​ found that those who had trouble getting out of a chair sat more throughout the day, increasing the risk of early mortality. Chair mobility was also associated with an increased risk of falling, per an August 2014 study in the ​ Journal of the American Medical Directors Association ​.

"There are so many reasons why people may have a hard time sitting down on a chair," says Bart McDonald, DPT, owner of Superior Physical Therapy . "They may have an injury, suffer from post-surgery issues, pain, age related changes, impaired breathing or just very poor balance. Their muscles may be weak from underuse or other issues."

To combat this weakness, try the following exercises to help strengthen your muscles and improve your flexibility and range of motion to make sitting down much easier.

Make sure you check in with your doctor and get permission before starting an exercise program.

And if you experience pain or sudden, unexplained weakness that's making sitting difficult, go see your doctor to figure out the underlying cause.

5 Exercises to Make Sitting Down Easier

“Always warm up by marching in place for about 3 minutes,” McDonald says. “If you have balance issues, hold on to the back of a sturdy chair.”

3 Reasons You May Have Trouble Sitting Down

1. Muscle Weakness

As we age, we lose muscle mass at a rate of three percent a year after the age of 60, according to Harvard Health Publishing . Maintaining a strength-training program is vital in preventing this age-related muscle loss. If you don't exercise, activities like getting in and out of a chair become increasingly difficult.

When you sit down, your muscles work eccentrically to help lower you down in a slow and controlled motion. When you stand up, they contract concentrically, which means they shorten as they contract. Strengthening these muscles both eccentrically and concentrically will help you sit down with ease.

2. Poor Flexibility

You also need flexibility and a healthy range of motion in your spine, hips, knees and ankles to comfortably sit down.

"If you don't have a wide range of motion, your muscles will feel tight, because they shorten over time, '' McDonald says. Stretching is the key to keeping your muscles flexible and strong, as well as improving your balance, he says.

3. Using the Wrong Chair

The wrong chair can make sitting down harder than it needs to be. "[It] may be too low for you, too soft or too deep," McDonald says.

Raise your chair up so you don't have as far down to go when sitting, but make sure your feet still remain flat on the floor. The seat should be firm, yet still comfortable. You can also use a lumbar roll if you feel like it's too deep.

