Calhoun County Election Commission approves Albion recall language against Lawler

MARSHALL — The Calhoun County Election Commission unanimously approved recall petition language Monday against Albion City Council member Marcola Lawler during a clarity/factual hearing.

The recall petition for the Precinct 4 council member was filed March 21 by Albion resident Thomas Arndts.

The language claims Lawler said she proposed a resolution for the city's redistricting process during a recent council meeting "for her own P.R."

Arndts, 62, said he is a lifelong Albion resident who never imagined he'd file a recall petition against a public official, but believed it was necessary after Lawler's remarks during the March 7 council meeting.

"She came out and she said that she was doing this for herself, for her own P.R., and, you know, it struck me then that you're not representing our views, you're not representing the town," Arndts explained during Monday's hearing. "That, in and of itself, is not something that I voted her (in office) for, to do in this position."

Lawler has 10 days to appeal the election commission's decision in Calhoun County Circuit Court and indicated Monday she plans to do so.

A number of constituents have expressed concerns that the language is unclear, Lawler said.

"We are not clear on this language of what exactly (Arndts) means by me saying my own P.R.," she said, adding after the hearing, "P.R. could mean anything."

She noted "P.R." could refer to personal record, patient relations or even Puerto Rico.

If the election commission's decision is upheld in court, Arndts would have 60 days to circulate the petition.

A total of 74 signatures would be needed for a recall election to take place in November. Lawler's term expires in December 2024.

Probate Judge Michael Jaconette, Clerk Kimberly Hinkley and Treasurer Brian Wensauer determined Monday that the language in the recall petition filed against Lawler was sufficiently clear and factual to be circulated.

"For the definition of P.R., I understand where (Lawler) and her constituents may be coming from, but it is pretty straightforward and clear in my view, and factual," Hinkley said.

While Jaconette admitted the language could have been written in a way that would be clearer, the petition still meets the criteria of being clear and factual.

"I recognize Ms. Lawler pointed out all of the different things that P.R. could mean, but in the context, I think that it is clearly understood what the sponsor does mean," Jaconette said. "Beyond that, it does give Ms. Lawler sufficient notice, which is the whole purpose of this, is to give her sufficient notice so that she has a basis to respond."

Lawler is the third Albion City Council member to be the subject of a recall petition in recent weeks.

On March 9, a recall petition for Precinct 3 Council Member Nora Jackson was filed by Cressie Vargo, who lives in Precinct 3. She alleged Jackson "sought to personally enrich herself and her nonprofit organization by submitting a proposal for recreation tax dollars to the city manager."

The petition states Jackson only rescinded the funding proposal for her nonprofit, Difference Makers, after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the discussion was filed by an Albion resident.

Petition language for Precinct 5 Council Member Linda LaNoue was filed by Albion resident Trajan Dubiel on March 10. The language states LaNoue voted in favor of former Albion College President Mathew Johnson's vision for the city while employed by the college, constituting a conflict of interest.

The Calhoun County Election Commission approved the language of both petitions during clarity/factual hearings March 21.

Jackson and LaNoue subsequently filed appeals in Calhoun County Circuit Court March 31. Administrative review hearings are scheduled for 7:15 a.m. Friday before 37th Circuit Court Judge Brian Kirkham.

Both Jackson's and LaNoue's terms expire in December 2024.

A total of 132 signatures would be required in Precinct 3 to trigger a recall election against Jackson in November. In Precinct 5, 139 signatures would be needed to place the recall of LaNoue on the November ballot.

