KBI: Joplin officer fired a fatal shot during Baxter Springs hostage incident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The KBI says a 2-year-old in Baxter Springs died from a single round fired by a Joplin Police Officer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released several preliminary findings today, April 4, 2022. Their investigation is into a March 26 incident that claimed the lives of two adults and one child.

According to the KBI, preliminary findings state that Taylor Shutte, 27, died from multiple gunshots fired by Eli Crawford. He allegedly shot and killed her just outside of the camping trailer.

Authorities believe Eli Crawford, 37, died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The KBI states its investigation ” indicates that 2-year-old Clesslynn Crawford died as a result of the single round fired by an officer from the Joplin Police Department.”

They are still investigating the incident. “The investigation is ongoing. We ask the public for patience as KBI agents finish their work. The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.” – KBI

You can find further information from the Joplin Police Department below.

Baxter Springs Hostage Situation, Shootings

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the following information about the incident on March 27, 2022.

At approximately 7:14 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, Baxter Springs Police Officers were dispatched to 340 Wyandotte Avenue in Baxter Springs. The female caller told dispatch she needed help. Upon the arrival of officers, the woman exited the home and a male suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eli Crawford, shot and killed 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte. The suspect then retreated back inside with their 2-year-old child, Clesslyn Crawford. At that point law enforcement personnel with the Baxter Springs Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began taking fire from the suspect. As the suspect continued to shoot at law enforcement, additional assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Joplin SWAT Team was requested. During the nearly 3 and a half hour assault on law enforcement, an officer was able to return fire towards the suspect. When officers approached the residence, Crawford and the child were deceased inside. Per standard agency protocol, the law enforcement officer who engaged the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Joplin Police Department on Baxter Springs Incident

The Joplin Police Department, today, released information about the officer-involved shooting that happened in Baxter Springs. The Department felt it “critical to update the public based upon recently preliminary findings.”

“On March 26th, 2022 the Joplin Police Department responded to Baxter Springs, Kansas as part of a mutual aid request for assistance with an active threat and hostage situation relating to a domestic disturbance. An adult male, who was later identified as Eli Crawford, was barricaded in a travel trailer with his 2 year old daughter, Clesslynn Crawford, and was actively shooting at law enforcement officers firing over 90 rounds. Crawford had shot and killed Taylor Shutte, the mother of Clesslynn Crawford, as Baxter Springs officers arrived on scene. The Joplin Police Department SWAT Team was activated and responded. After Joplin SWAT arrived on scene, the suspect continued firing at law enforcement officers. During the over two hour incident, a member of the Joplin SWAT Team was involved in a shooting on scene. Following the conclusion of the incident, the officer was placed on routine administrative leave per department policy. Preliminary information has been found to show that Clesslynn Crawford was struck and killed by the round fired by the Joplin Officer. A separate internal investigation is ongoing. This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved. The Joplin Police Department is actively cooperating with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as part of the ongoing investigation. At this time no further information will be released.” Sloan Rowland

Chief of Police

