He may have not attended the ceremony but Kanye West continues to rack up Grammy wins despite his absence. The rapper has been hush-hush in recent weeks following an epic fallout on social media, and after his Instagram account was temporarily banned for violating certain rules, West has been on his best online behavior. Meanwhile, his music peers gathered together for yet another Grammy Award event and it went on without a hitch, and this time around, he secured enough wins to place him at 24 total throughout his career, tying with his friend Jay-Z.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO