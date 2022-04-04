Slow pitch softball to be topic of Trenton Park Board meeting

In its monthly meeting on March 8, Ferrum Forward members concentrated on five main issues. The first was the flooding that occurs on Route 40 where the former Ferrum Mercantile parking lot connects to the road. During heavy storms, the roadway often cannot handle the amount of water passing through the existing culvert system.
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona City Council has a packed agenda for their Monday council work session.These topics range from increasing public safety, Second Amendment, state grant applications, and more. One of the first items on the agenda is the motion to move forward with a Downtown Parking Study. This study has been in ongoing talks for […]
The Park City Board of Education will meet Tuesday afternoon for a regular session. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be held in the district office at 2700 Kearns Boulevard. The agenda is brief: discussion items include a master facilities update, a preliminary budget discussion, and an update...
LIMA — The Board of Commissioners for the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District will hold their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. The meeting will take place at the McElroy Environmental Education Center, 2355 Ada Road, Lima.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
Comments / 0