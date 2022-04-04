Spring denim trends with Lee

Click here to read the full article. Individuals in the denim industry are focused on making goods that wind up in other people’s wardrobes, but how do they curate their own closets? This series offers an inside look into the personal style and shopping behavior of the people behind jeans.
Piero Turk has been a freelance denim designer since 1983. Over the past four decades, he’s worked with names including Lee, Guess, Hilfiger, Pepe Jeans, AG by Adriano Goldschmied, Big Star, Trussardi Jeans and Cerruti Jeans. He’s also collaborated with mills like Bossa and Orta Anadolu.
Piero took Carved in Blue inside...
Comments / 0