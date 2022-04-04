ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen To Shannon Holly’s Cat Say ‘NOOOOO’ While Giving It A Bath

By Shannon Holly
 1 day ago
Here is my question: Is it OK to bathe your cat?!? I gave our rescue kitty, Boots a bath this weekend and the sound I heard coming out of her had me thinking that she was not a fan of the experience. OK, so I'm gonna need your expert...

