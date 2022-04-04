ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

4 Tempe businesses set to open soon

By Alexa D' Angelo
Community Impact Phoenix
Community Impact Phoenix
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mac Daddy Wingz and Cheeze will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in April at 3134 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. The food truck has been operating from the Tempe Food Truck Food Court at 1900 E. Fifth St., Tempe. It serves eight flavors of chicken...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 8 businesses in Katy now open or coming soon, including new bookstore, gyms

Interested in finding out what businesses have recently opened or are coming soon in Katy? Check out the latest community news below. 1. The grand opening of Detail Garage Katy will take place March 26 at 829 S. Mason Road, Ste. 260, Katy. Detail Garage is part of a franchised national chain with other locations in Rosenberg, Houston and Spring. Detail Garage, founded in California, specializes in selling car care products from Chemical Guys, Torq and Hex-Logic. Customers can ask questions and get recommendations about car care. Monthly training classes are offered as well. Detail Garage Katy hosts a Rides and Coffee event at the store every month that includes free food, music, raffles and more. http://detailgarage.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Phoenix

7 businesses now open in, around Chandler

Brow Bliss & Co. opened March 1 at 312 N. Alma School Road, Ste. 2, Chandler, according to the company Facebook page. Services include eyebrow waxing, facials and eyelash tinting, among others. 480-558-6971. www.browblissaz.com. Bottle & Bean, a combined coffee shop and winery, opened Feb. 21 at 2577 W. Queen...
CHANDLER, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Tempe brings mobile market to former Food City site

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. In an effort to fill a void left when Food City closed on Apache Boulevard, the city of Tempe and Farm Express Mobile Market partnered to bring fresh groceries to residents in a mobile market every other Tuesday.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
Tempe, AZ
Business
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Eater

Applebee’s Is Just a Fast-Food Restaurant Now

The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Hair Extensions#Macaroni And Cheese#Hair Care#Wifi#Waba Hair Beauty Supply#Southern
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Most Profitable Items For Grocery Stores Might Surprise You

Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AZFamily

Paid to poop: Tempe business offering money to people to use the bathroom

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not a topic everyone likes to talk about, but what if you could cash in on going number 2? Now you can. GoodNature Tempe just opened for business off University Drive and Rural Road. The company collects poop from healthy people, which is then used to create therapies and medical treatments for patients with stomach-related infections.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Phoenix

Whataburger anticipating May opening in Gilbert

A Whataburger is anticipated to open at the southwest corner of Market and Boston streets in May. The American regional fast food restaurant chain has 31 locations in Arizona. www.whataburger.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper...
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

Big Changes Are Coming To Starbucks' Famous Cups

Starbucks fans have long been passionate about the coffee juggernaut's iconic cups, from festive red holiday cups to reusable Valentine's tumblers. And while the occasionally controversial cups have made headlines in the past, Starbucks' most recent announcement is guaranteed to change the company's cup culture forever. According to CNBC, the...
FOOD & DRINKS
McDonough County Voice

Beer Cave open for business in Plymouth

For people who are gamblers at heart, there’s a new spot open to indulge their whim. Directly connected with Rhodes’ Mini-Mart in Plymouth, the new feature brings five new gaming machines into operation. The same general area also provides a ready supply of beer for patrons, but all...
PLYMOUTH, IL
Community Impact Phoenix

Community Impact Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 2 Phoenix-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/phoenix/

Comments / 0

Community Policy