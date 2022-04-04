4 Tempe businesses set to open soon

Interested in finding out what businesses have recently opened or are coming soon in Katy? Check out the latest community news below. 1. The grand opening of Detail Garage Katy will take place March 26 at 829 S. Mason Road, Ste. 260, Katy. Detail Garage is part of a franchised national chain with other locations in Rosenberg, Houston and Spring. Detail Garage, founded in California, specializes in selling car care products from Chemical Guys, Torq and Hex-Logic. Customers can ask questions and get recommendations about car care. Monthly training classes are offered as well. Detail Garage Katy hosts a Rides and Coffee event at the store every month that includes free food, music, raffles and more. http://detailgarage.com.

KATY, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO