Pittsfield Man Hits For $20,000, Is He Berkshire County’s Luckiest Man?

There's no denying that some Berkshire County residents are still struggling as the pandemic cost many people their jobs. As a result, there are a number of folks in the Berkshires who have yet to return to pre-pandemic income levels. In addition, as we have been hearing and seeing on a regular basis as of late, affordable housing has become an issue for many in the Berkshires to the point where some individuals have to drive from outside of the county in order to work here.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO