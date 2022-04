Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and local faith leaders will join Tuesday evening at Cleveland Music Hall to remember all those who have died from Covid-19. The "Day of Remembrance and Resilience" will be an opportunity, according to a city news release, not only to reflect on the lives of those who have perished, but to honor medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers, celebrate survivors, and chart a path forward.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO