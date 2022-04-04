USA Today says this Boston hotel is hip and kid-friendly

It is the former Charles Street Jail.

The Liberty Hotel in Boston. The Liberty Hotel

USA Today says parents looking to score points with their kids on vacation should fare well at Boston’s Liberty Hotel.

The publication released a list of 10 hip hotels across the US that your kids will love too on Monday and included the Boston stay.

“Traveling with kids doesn’t mean you can’t stay at a hotel with personality and panache,” wrote USA Today. “There are hotels that both ooze character and welcome kids.”

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the Liberty Hotel:

“Kids will get a kick out of Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail. The revamp honors history and maintains architectural integrity with winding catwalks, wrought-iron on the windows and a salvaged jail cell in the restaurant. If lively visuals don’t cut it, young visitors may try their hand at curling in colder months. Located in Beacon Hill, Boston Common and the Freedom Trail are nearby.” — USA Today 10Best

