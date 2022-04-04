Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
According to the Kennebec Journal, the battle with COVID-19 and staffing is once again rearing its ugly head in Central Maine. The KJ reports that Maranacook Community High School will be going fully remote for at least the remainder of this week due to too many staff members out with COVID to properly staff the school for in-person learning.
The Valley's largest county is reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospital stays. "This is as low as we've been in a very long time," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "It looks like we're trending lower and lower and lower." On Monday, health officials reported 79 people hospitalized...
Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating.
According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A dog found living in a Lawrence storage unit with no heat needs a “hospice home” to spend the rest of her days. The dog named Lambchop was found severely underweight and covered in matted fur. She is blind and deaf, missing most of her teeth.
I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
Residents in Maine may soon see a stimulus payment worth $850 as soon as June of 2022 under a new proposal. The proposal comes from Governor Janet Mills and is part of the budget surplus. The goal is to send checks electronically instead of by paper so residents get them...
It’s not breaking news lately that gas prices are soaring across the country. I almost drove off the road when I saw the price surge above $4.00 in Falmouth and now we’re seeing prices close to $5.00 around the state. A Prius was fueling up behind me at...
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine may speed up distributing planned $850 checks that have emerged as a bipartisan initiative in Gov. Janet Mills’ latest budget proposal, even though logistical hurdles lie ahead of attempts to deliver them electronically for the first time. Most Mainers could get checks beginning in...
On April 1, 1987, April Fools Day, no one was laughing when one of the worst natural disasters occurred in Maine. For those that were there, they will never forget the "Great Flood of 1987." I remember it very well. I was 16 at the time and remember seeing the...
According to WABI TV 5, a body was discovered on a riverbank in Maine on Sunday. The remains were discovered at about 4:40 Sunday afternoon on a riverbank in Orrington. Currently there is no word on how the remains ended up on the riverbank. Additionally authorities have not disclosed the identity or if they believe there's foul play.
'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
While fishing for scallops off the coast of Plum Island in Newburyport in December 2021, Captain Tim Rider was shocked that he didn’t reel in a clam or mollusk. Instead, the New England fisherman managed to catch a 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth. A part of the New England Fishmongers,...
Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a Bangor man's death on Friday. Officials found Justin Smith, 36, unresponsive at his home on Blue Hill East Street around 3:20 p.m. after they responded to a reported physical altercation, according to a release from Bangor police.
